Lakers Pre-Draft Workout: Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett

Among the six 2018 NBA Draft prospects who were invited for a Los Angeles Lakers pre-draft workout on Tuesday, Trevon Bluiett out of Xavier was among the more potent scorers and better shooters.

The Lakers sorely lacked in floor-spacers this season, and have hosted several prospects who presumably would provide a boost in that area. Los Angeles holds the Nos. 25 and 47 picks in this year’s Draft, which is just over one week away.

Bluiett averaged 19.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his senior season. He shot 43.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent behind the arc.

That play earned Bluiett a unanimous selection to the 2018 Big East Conference First Team, a consensus All-America selection and a spot on the All-Big East Tournament Team, among other honors.

While Bluiett has a reputation as a potent scorer he hoped to prove to the Lakers he’s capable of much more, via the team’s Twitter account:

“Hopefully just opening some eyes. Them seeing things they didn’t see before, during the season. Hopefully thing that impressed them to get me on the floor and get me drafted. … A guy that shoots the ball at a high level, knows how to play, thinks the game well, makes the right play, is competitive and plays to win.”

Bluiett left Xavier as one of just 13 players in league history to earn Big East First Team honors three times (2016, 2017, 2018). His 2,261 career points were good for second on Xavier’s all-time scoring list.

Further indicative of his ability to fill the basket, Bluiett ranked in the conference’s top three in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage in back-to-back seasons.

