Lakers Practice Video: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma And Others Scrimmage At UCLA Health Training Center



Well prior to the Los Angeles Lakers opening training camp, several of the team’s players regularly were on hand at the UCLA Health Training Center for workouts, individual work and scrimmages.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!

Lakers president of basketball operations, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton raved about the competitiveness behind the open gym runs. After all, competition is one of the pillars Walton and the front office have built the culture around.

They were also encouraged by players taking their own initiative, as teams are not permitted to hold mandatory workouts during the offseason. The desire to work toward improving carried into training camp, and so did the fiery spirit.

The first scrimmage the Lakers had matched the team’s veterans against a group led by members of the young core. Their latest run at the end of practice predominantly featured some of the team’s younger players.

The group included Moritz Wagner, who missed the entire preseason due to a left knee contusion suffered during a Las Vegas Summer League game. Although Wagner was back on the court, Walton indicated the rookie big man is limited to “controlled scrimmages” at this point.