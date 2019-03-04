Lakers Podcast: With Playoff Chances Dwindling, What’s Next?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had more than their share of struggles this season, and as the losses to bad teams continue to pile up, the playoffs are looking less and less likely.

With LeBron James leading the team, the Lakers were expected to be part of the playoffs, but short of a historic run, it doesn’t appear they will reach that goal.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Jorge Sedano of ESPN to discuss the fallout from the team’s struggles. Where do they go from here? And who is to blame for the team’s struggles?

Plus, head coach Luke Walton has seemingly been on the hot seat since the early days of the season. If the Lakers do indeed fail to make the playoffs, will he be able to hang onto his job? And is a coaching change really what the team needs at this point?

We also dive into James and his struggles with injury and how his presence influenced the decisions that were made when the roster was put together. Was the decision to not target shooters in free agency a sign of an inexperienced front office? Should James have stepped in and made it known that he would have preferred to play with shooters?

Sedano spent years covering James when he played for the Miami Heat and gives insight into how he is going to react to the team’s inability to get wins when it mattered most.

Plus, what will this season mean for the Lakers’ chances to land a major free agent in the offseason?

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.