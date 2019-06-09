Lakers Podcast: Why L.A.’s Offer For Anthony Davis Could Look Different Than 2018-19 NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to build a contender this summer around LeBron James.

After a disappointing 2018-2019 NBA season that saw them miss the playoffs, the pressure is on for the front office to find a way back to the top. With rumors swirling that the New Orleans Pelicans may finally pull the trigger and trade Anthony Davis, all eyes will be on Los Angeles and their multitude of assets.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane digs into the situation and examines what has changed since the team’s failed efforts to land Davis prior to the trade deadline last February. Due to the Lakers moving up in the 2019 NBA Draft and snagging the No. 4 pick, it’s possible that they may be able to hang onto some of their young assets in a deal — like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, or Josh Hart.

Additionally, we take a look at what a deal could look like and how the salary cap would impact the team’s efforts to build this summer. If they decide to trade for Davis using their cap space to absorb some of his salaries what would that leave them to build out the rest of the roster? On the other hand, if they use their cap space chasing free agents, which players would they need to send to New Orleans in order to match Davis’ salary?

The Lakers will have to navigate trade discussions carefully and there are sure to be a number of other suitors that will surely be on the market. However, if they play their cards right, James could have a second All-Star player sooner rather than later.