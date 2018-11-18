Lakers Podcast: Why Kevin Durant Makes Sense, Carmelo Anthony Landing Spots, And Tyson Chandler’s Impact

After signing LeBron James this past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers carefully hoarded their salary cap space so that they will be able to make a run at a second superstar in 2019 NBA free agency. Players like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard and others will be on the market and the Lakers will be in prime position to bring one of them in.

On this episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Yahoo’s Keith Smith to break down the latest happenings in the twisting, turning world of the NBA. After a shouting match with teammate Draymond Green, Durant appears to have one foot out the door of the Golden State Warriors.

We break down the likely landing spots for Durant, including the possibility that he winds up in purple and gold. Plus, the Houston Rockets are on the verge of parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, and the Lakers have been named as a team that would potentially be interested in signing him.

Is that a wise move or should the Lakers avoid signing Anthony, who still has a lot to prove regarding his ability to play in the modern NBA?

During this packed episode, we also dig into Tyson Chandler’s arrival in Los Angeles and what he has allowed the Lakers to do with their rotation. The team is suddenly looking better and starting to win games, but it may be more than just Chandler helping to make that happen.

Finally, we touch upon the differences in the Eastern and Western Conferences. For decades the West has been the stronger conference, with playoff-caliber teams failing to make the cut in the West while struggling franchises fall backwards into the playoffs in the East.

We may finally be seeing a shift in that dynamic as the East’s best suddenly find themselves on an even playing field with nearly all of the West.

All that and tons more on this episode, just click the player above to listen.