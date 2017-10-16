Lakers Podcast: Who Will Be On The Trade Block? Plus Season Predictions

The NBA season is finally here, so we take a look ahead at who the Los Angeles Lakers will consider trading before the deadline. Host Trevor Lane and guest Alex Kennedy dig into the possibilities that the dynamic front office of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will have to explore.

Plus, we make predictions for the major NBA awards. Will Lonzo Ball win Rookie of the Year? Who takes home the MVP now that super teams are plentiful?

All that and much more on the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @AlexKennedyNBA

1:00- New season starting

3:45- What needs to happen for Paul George to come to L.A.?

8:00- How good are the young Lakers?

17:30- Who is on the Lakers trade block?

23:30- Brandon Ingram

28:15- Predicting NBA awards