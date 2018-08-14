Lakers Podcast: What Success Will Look Like, LeBron James Signing Revisted

The Los Angeles Lakers made a historic move this summer when they signed LeBron James in free agency.

It’s a move that could wind up rivaling some of the great moments in franchise history, so on this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane and guest Chris “Geeter” McGee of Spectrum SportsNet discuss what it meant for the team.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka were unquestionably excited about the addition of James, but what were they like when the cameras were off after their interview with McGee and Mike Bresnahan?

McGee details his experience chatting with Magic after that unforgettable day. Additionally, the Lakers 2018-2019 schedule has been released and there are a number of games to circle on your calendar.

We break down which ones fans should be looking forward to and why. How many wins should fans be expecting right out of the gate with the team staring at what appears to be a tough schedule in the early going?

We also take a look at what success will look for this Lakers team. Is it time for a championship-or-bust mentality? With a team filled with new faces, can they reasonably be expected to win it all in an extremely competitive Western Conference?

What will the young players have to show in order to make that happen, and is head coach Luke Walton ready for the challenge of managing so many different personalities?

All that and much, much more on this can’t-miss episode of the LN Pod. To listen just click on the player above.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.