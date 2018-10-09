Lakers Podcast: What Lonzo Ball’s Return Means, Brandon Ingram’s Chemistry With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are making their way through preseason, showing both flashes of brilliance and the growing pains that come with putting together a team with so many new faces. Expectations are high thanks to the presence of LeBron James, which means that the team’s young players must develop quickly.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane and guest Allen Sliwa of ESPN discuss Brandon Ingram, in particular, has developed early chemistry with James by cutting off the ball.

James has made it a point to find him slashing through the paint for easy dunks and layups, something that the team’s still-developing offense is going to need. If anyone can hit the next level and become the sidekick that James needs, it’s Ingram.

Meanwhile, the Lakers should be getting second-year point guard Lonzo Ball back any day now from injury, with head coach Luke Walton hoping that he can play on Wednesday when the team takes on the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

We discuss what Ball’s return means for the Lakers, who appear to desperately be in need of another point guard. During Ball’s absence, they have had wings fill in at point guard, including Ingram and Lance Stephenson. While Ingram actually played quite well at the position it isn’t his ideal role long-term, and Stephenson isn’t a natural fit there either.

In theory, Ball’s return will allow the Lakers to play the way they were designed to, with Rajon Rondo and Ball providing a consistent, fast-paced playing style through the first and second units.

Additionally, we dig into the center position, where JaVale McGee has impressed but after that the team is full of question marks. Can Ivica Zubac play his way back into the team’s good graces? And will Moritz Wagner get healthy soon enough to be a factor?

All that and tons more on this packed episode, to listen just click the player above!

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!