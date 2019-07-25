Lakers Podcast: Waiting For Andre Iguodala Is Right Move, Kyle Kuzma With Team Usa

The Los Angeles Lakers had an impressive offseason, rebounding from missing out on Kawhi Leonard by adding high-quality players like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley, and more, hoping that depth will give them as much punch as a third All-Star player would have.

However, despite all of the additions, the Lakers aren’t quite done yet. As their roster currently stands, they have one open spot and would appear to be a perfect landing spot for a veteran wing player like Andre Iguodala. The catch? Iguodala is currently under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently pushing back against the notion that they will buy him out and allow him to enter free agency.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Allen Sliwa of ESPN to discuss the possibility of Iguodala making his way to the purple and gold. The situation with the Grizzlies doesn’t appear to be coming to a conclusion anytime soon, so are the Lakers making the right decision by waiting? Or should they hit the market now and grab whoever they think the next-best player is?

Furthermore, the NBA’s top players have been dropping out of USA Basketball for the summer, electing to spend time with their teams rather than compete in the FIBA World Cup. Kyle Kuzma, however, appears set to stick it out and compete on the world’s stage. What kind of lessons can he learn that may help him hit a new level in the NBA next season?