Lakers Podcast: Trading Up, Who To Target With 25th Pick In 2018 NBA Draft, And More

The 2018 NBA Draft has all but arrived and while the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have the second overall pick like they did the past three years, they do have a good chance of landing a good player with the 25th pick.

With a number of options available, this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast has draft expert Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report joining host Trevor Lane to break down who the Lakers should target.

With conceivable options such as Troy Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and more, there is plenty to consider heading into the draft.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Lakers without trade rumors, and we have already heard they may move up in order to select Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith.

Wasserman explains exactly what is so exciting about Smith and why he would be a worthy, albeit risky, target if the Lakers decide to fork over an asset or two in order to trade up in the draft.

Mitchell Robinson is also discussed, who just may be the biggest risk-reward prospect in the entire draft. It may be too much of a gamble to select him in the first round, but Wasserman likes the idea of drafting him early in the second.

Plus, we discuss the overall quality of this draft, and why this one is something to be excited about. All that and tons more on this packed episode!

To listen to the show just click on the player above.

