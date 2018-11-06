Lakers Podcast: Suns Reporter Explains Tyson Chandler Buyout; Analyzing First 10 Games Of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers added a number of new faces this offseason to compliment LeBron James and now it appears that they are on the verge of adding another. Tyson Chandler secured a buyout with the Phoenix Suns and will sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane brings in Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit to discuss Chandler’s exit from Phoenix and what his arrival means for the Lakers.

Additionally, with 10 games now on the books, we take a look at where the Lakers stand in the 2018-19 NBA season. While they haven’t gotten off to the fast start that many were hoping for, there is still reason for optimism.

We dig into the Lakers stats compared to the league so far. It’s early, but there are some clear areas of strength as well as a number of weaknesses to unpack, such as the pace that the team is playing at as well as their struggles on the defensive end.

Finally, we discuss individual players who have stood out on the Lakers roster so far. James is certainly the headliner, and his play on the offensive end has been just about as good as advertised, but are his defensive woes a serious problem for Los Angeles?

And what about young players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram, who were all expected to make a leap forward this season but so far have been inconsistent?