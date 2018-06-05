Lakers Podcast: Which Prospects Might Fall In 2018 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball Re-Signing At Discount, LeBron James’ Free Agency, & More

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft and with the 25th pick in the first round they just might have some very intriguing names available to choose from. In a draft that is already being celebrated for its depth, Los Angeles just may snag another steal late in the first round.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane invited Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype to discuss all of the top prospects that the Lakers could have a shot at on June 21. Their pick may not be as early in the draft as they would like, but there are so many interesting players that will be there to grab someone who will make an impact.

Additionally, we discuss Kennedy’s recent interview with LaVar Ball, who had some very interesting comments about Lonzo Ball’s next contract and what kind of a deal he may take if the Lakers are able to surround him with superstars.

LaVar also (not surprisingly) had plenty to say about middle son LiAngelo, and as Kennedy notes, a deal may already be in place for him to wind up with the Lakers’ organization.

If that wasn’t enough, we also check in on the NBA Finals and discuss the guy who is sure to be the most sought-after player on the free agent market in July, LeBron James.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers struggling and his supporting cast depleted, might James opt to head for greener pastures? Could the Lakers be a viable landing spot for him?

Speaking of free agency, Los Angeles will not only be shopping for big fish, they will also have to figure out what to do with their own players such as Brook Lopez, Isaiah Thomas, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Julius Randle. Which, if any, will they re-sign?

