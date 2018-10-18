Lakers Podcast: Previewing Opening Night And Beginning Of A New Era With LeBron James

After a long and eventful offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally back. Expectations are high now that LeBron James is in town but there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the new-look Lakers.

It’s the start of a new era of Lakers basketball, so we spend this episode of the LN Podcast getting ready for a wild ride.

Host Trevor Lane is joined by Chris “Geeter” McGee of Spectrum SportsNet to discuss everything going on in the world of the Lakers as the team prepared to tip off against the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday night.

It’s a game certain to feature plenty of emotion as the league mourns the death of Blazers owner Paul Allen while also experiencing the rush that each new season brings.

Plus, we dig into some interesting comments by Rajon Rondo, who had a few things to say that Los Angeles fans are sure to be happy about. The roster may still be deep in the honeymoon phase, but for now, the energy around the purple and gold is impressive and overwhelmingly positive.

While head coach Luke Walton hasn’t given away his starting rotation just yet, he may have inadvertently given a glimpse at his starting and bench units at practice. Is this lineup the best option or is Walton making a mistake? What goes into the process of picking a five-man group and how do coaches come to that decision?

Another big topic of discussion is what is going on with the team’s center position? Los Angeles has found something in JaVale McGee but they are dangerously thin after that. Do they need to go out and make a move to find another big?

All that and tons more on this exciting episode of the LN Podcast, just click the player above to listen.

