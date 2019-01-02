Lakers Podcast: New Year’s Resolutions For LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram & Entire Roster

As we welcome 2019 it’s important that we take a look back at what was an eventful 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team finds itself in a very different position than it did just a year ago as they now look to move back towards being contenders in the Western Conference.

That said, even with the relative success that the Lakers have had, there is always room for improvement. On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik came up with New Year’s resolutions for each player, ranging from simple things like getting more rest to complex ones that could greatly improve their impact on the basketball court.

Despite the arrival of LeBron James, the Lakers still have a roster that depends on a core group of young and relatively inexperienced players such as Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.

We break down something important for each of the young guys to work on, focusing on achievable goals that would allow them to have a greater impact on the floor.

For someone like James, who is essentially maximizing his on-court play, we focus on off-court activities, particularly as they relate to recruiting another star to come join him in Los Angeles. Most of the veteran role players, Rajon Rondo, Tyson Chandler and JaVale McGee, also get more off-court things to focus on, but they all relate to performing at a high level on the floor.

