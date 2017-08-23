Lakers Podcast: Moves L.A. Needs To Make To Land Paul George & LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have big plans for the summer of 2018, when they hope to land two star-level players like LeBron James and Paul George. However, it won’t be easy to clear enough salary cap space to sign both, and neither are likely to jump to Los Angeles unless another star will be joining them.

With that in mind, LN podcast host Trevor Lane is joined by cap expert Eric Pincus to explain what moves the Lakers will need to make in order to create cap space.

Plus, we discuss the tampering charges filed by the Indiana Pacers and what the punishment could be, and finish off the show by diving into the question of who will win the battle for the team’s final roster spot.

Check out the LN Podcast below:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @EricPincus

1:00- Paul George tampering accusation

16:30- Lakers path to LeBron James/Paul George/ DeMarcus Cousins/ Russell Westbrook

37:30- Lakers could retain Brook Lopez on the cheap

43:15- LeBron James in L.A.

55:00- Battle for the Lakers final roster spot

