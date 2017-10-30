Lakers Podcast: Luke Walton’s Rotations & Why Changes May Be Coming

The Los Angeles Lakers 2017-2018 season if off to a rollercoaster of a start, with surprisingly solid defense keeping them in games but poor offensive numbers preventing them from getting wins. This episode of the LN Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Harrison Faigen on what needs to be done to fix the team’s struggling offense.

Are Luke Walton’s rotations to blame? The second-year coach is using five-man, hockey-style substitution patterns, but is that the best thing for the team? And what changes can be made to mix-and-match the lineup? Some players would have to lose minutes, but who? We take a look at some of the possibilities, including veteran swingman Corey Brewer and back up point guard Tyler Ennis.

Plus, what’s going on with Lonzo Ball’s shooting? He has been unable to consistently hit the bottom of the net, but could that be changing soon? And is it time for Kyle Kuzma to join the starting lineup? Or should Julius Randle be the one to get the call?

We also take a look at Walton’s recent comments about speeding up the team’s pace, which already has the team flying up and down the court. How much faster can they actually get, and what is the real reason behind the sudden need for speed?

We discuss all that and much much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast, to listen just click the player above.

1:30- Youth to blame for losses?

3:00- Three-point issues

5:30- Brook Lopez

11:00- Lonzo’s shooting

12:45- Time for a change?

17:30- Julius Randle rumbling

26:00- Luke Walton’s rotations

34:00- Warp Speed

37:30- Projecting Week 3