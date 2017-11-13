Lakers Podcast: Lonzo Ball’s Triple-Double & What Julius Randle Could Bring In A Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough road trip to start the month of November but rookie Lonzo Ball is breaking records. The number two pick in last summer’s NBA Draft just became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, giving Lakers fans something to cheer about despite a losing streak.

Given Ball’s incredible accomplishment, Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik take some time on the LN Podcast to discuss what it all means for Los Angeles. Will this be the start of a run of strong play for Ball, or was it just one very good game? And with a very difficult schedule looming in December, what do the Lakers need to do in order to get some wins this week? Can they finally get their shooting on track?

Plus, with the Lakers currently featuring the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA, we discuss just how they have managed to jump up so high compared to last season when they were dead last. Is it due to individuals like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brook Lopez, or is it thanks to the team’s defensive schemes?

Finally, we dig into big man Julius Randle, whose future in Los Angeles is looking more and more uncertain by the day. With his rookie contract expiring at the end of the season, there is reason to believe L.A. might be ready to part ways with him despite his impressive performance so far this year. And after being shifted to the bench this season, would he even want to stay?

All that and much more on this episode of the LN Pod, just click the player above!

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Hannah_Kulik

2:00- Lakers improvements

5:50- Lonzo’s Triple-double

14:00- Lakers schedule

19:00- Lakers defense!

26:00- Julius Randle on the trade block?

