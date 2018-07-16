Lakers Podcast: LeBron James Visits Summer League; Examining Potential Starting Lineups & Rotations

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of the summer by signing LeBron James in free agency. They shocked the NBA world to the point where it still hasn’t set in with many Lakers fans that James is now playing in Los Angeles, but that changed a bit when he showed up to Summer League in Las Vegas wearing some of the team’s gear.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane discussed James’ big arrival and what it means for the franchise.

Additionally, the Lakers are currently carving up the Las Vegas Summer League, and Svi Mykhailiuk is turning plenty of heads. His shooting is impressive, but it’s his defense that has really surprised everyone.

This episode also features the LN Mail Bag, where we take a variety of questions from listeners.

We dig into the starting five and discuss the rotation, plus what is going to happen at the seemingly thin center position?

Will Luol Deng get minutes off the bench this year? Should the Lakers look to swing a trade, and what about bringing David Nwaba back home in free agency?

All that and tons more on today’s show, just click the player above to listen.

