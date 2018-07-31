Lakers Podcast: Starting Lineup, Clippers Hoping To Steal Kawhi Leonard, Plus Mailbag Questions

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest acquisition of the summer when they signed LeBron James, who becomes the biggest star the franchise has seen since the retirement of Kobe Bryant.

They followed up the move by signing veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee. However, there are a whole host of new questions that need to be answered now regarding the lineup.

Host Trevor Lane, along with Nikki Kay and Hannah Kulik addressed that on this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast. The roster is now set, but who will be in the starting lineup?

James is a certainty, but beyond that, the Lakers have stated that all other spots are up for competition. Plus, what lineup will Luke Walton use to finish games? With the lack of options available at center, might he go small with James at center?

Of course, this season’s Lakers roster isn’t the end game for president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka. They will have enough salary cap space to target a max free agent next summer, with Kawhi Leonard being a likely target.

However, rumors are spreading that the Clippers feel suspiciously good about their chances to sign Leonard and steal him away from their crosstown rivals. Can they really take a major free agent away from the Lakers?

The Lakers’ new jerseys were also leaked when pictures of them appeared in a store before they were released, are they too yellow or is it just poor lighting? We dig into ‘jerseygate.’

To wrap things up, we take questions from listeners via our mailbag, covering a variety of topics like who James will hinder on the team, who the top scorer on the bench will be, and much more.

To listen, just click the player above.

