Lakers Podcast: Latest Intel On LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard Teaming Up In L.A., Paul George Free Agency

Free agency is almost upon us and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the thick of the latest rumors. With plenty of cap space at their disposal and a talented young core, the team is expected to make waves this summer. The Lakers Nation Podcast has host Trevor Lane joined by Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz to discuss the latest on LeBron James, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard.

While the Lakers are rumored to be the most likely landing spot for James, the situation with George and Leonard is much murkier.

Last summer, it appeared George was a lock to come home to Los Angeles when he hit free agency but after a year of playing with Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder, that is very much in doubt.

When push comes to shove, can George really turn down the opportunity to play for his hometown Lakers, especially if James is on board as well? We will soon find out.

Plus, with Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on the rocks, will the Lakers be able to work out a trade to bring him back home to Southern California as well? And what about a phone call Leonard made to James about playing together?

We break down all that on this episode plus discuss the decision to pick up Ivica Zubac’s contract option while letting Thomas Bryant go. Click the player above to listen!

