Lakers Podcast: Larry Nance Jr. & Kyle Kuzma On The Season, Sam Vecenie Breaks Down Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite a bit of luck with the 27th pick in the draft, first landing Larry Nance Jr. there in 2015 and then selecting Kyle Kuzma at that same spot last summer. Both young forwards have turned heads this season and spent time as the team’s starting power forward, where their defensive versatility has made a major impact.

Both Nance and Kuzma took some time to join Trevor Lane on the LN Podcast to discuss the season as well as the new video game Call of Duty: World War II, which they were promoting. They discuss a number of topics, including Nance’s pending return to the court from a broken hand as well as Kuzma’s transition from the bench into the starting five.

In the second part of our show, we bring in Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, who does a fantastic job discussing the young Lakers and their development. Sam explains why he believes Lonzo Ball’s shot has been so off in the NBA and what his hopes are for him moving forward, and digs into why so many draft experts, himself included, missed on Kuzma.

The discussion shifts to Julius Randle, who is having an excellent season coming off the Lakers’ bench but is in a tricky situation thanks to his expiring contract. Will the Lakers be able to hang onto him, and is he better suited as a starter in the NBA?

Plus, they discuss the development of Brandon Ingram since last season, including his ability to finish in the paint and much-improved mid-range jump shot. To wrap things up, Lane and Vecenie attempt to guess where Ingram would have been drafted had he been in the 2017 draft instead of 2016.

All that and much more on this episode, just click the link above!

Sponsors:

MeUndies: Go to MeUndies.com/LakersNation for 20% off the most comfortable pair of underwear and socks ever!

NatureBox: Go to NatureBox.com/Lakers for 50% off your first order of delicious snacks.

And of course, don’t forget to check out Call of Duty: World War II!

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Larrydn22, @kylekuzma, @Sam_Vecenie

1:30- Larry Nance Jr., Kyle Kuzma,

15:45- Sam Vecenie of the Athletic