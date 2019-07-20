Lakers Podcast: L.a.’s Roster Construction, Bounce Back Season Coming For Demarcus Cousins

The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy free agency period this summer, putting together a team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis that they hope will contend for an NBA championship.

General manager Rob Pelinka and the front office pivoted quickly after Kawhi Leonard opted to head to the Clippers, landing quality role players like Danny Green, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley, DeMarcus Cousins, and more.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Pod, host Trevor Lane takes a look at the team’s roster that has been assembled and where a potential weakness might be. Can they use their final roster spot to bring in the missing piece?

Plus, we take a look at some of the latest Lakers news, including the hiring of Phil Handy as an assistant coach and the signing of second-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker. How will they impact the team this season?

The Lakers also have a handful of players on their roster who are poised for bounce-back seasons. For example, Kyle Kuzma can hit a new level if he can get his three-point shooting back on track after a drop-off last year. Avery Bradley has reportedly dropped 40 pounds as he prepares for the upcoming season, one in which he can hopefully regain his standing as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

However, DeMarcus Cousins just might be the most intriguing addition on the roster. After struggling with major injuries during the last two seasons, he has the talent to be a major difference-maker for the Lakers. But if he can regain his standing as one of the best bigs in the league, can the Lakers afford to keep him?