Lakers Podcast: L.A. Best Team In NBA (?), Frank Vogel, Kyle Kuzma’s Future

The Los Angeles Lakers have burst out of the gates in the 2019-20 NBA season to an impressive 19-3 record, which has them currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best in the league. But should they be considered the favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals?

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Greg Bergman of ESPN Los Angeles and Dodger Blue to discuss the team’s current placement in the NBA hierarchy as well as a plethora of other topics.

Head coach Frank Vogel has done a tremendous job at the helm despite rumors he would be on the hot seat from Day 1 and that assistant coach Jason Kidd would be eager to take his job as soon as possible. Instead, with the team’s incredible success and Vogel’s own savvy in-game management on full display, it would appear he’s proven to be a place holder for no one.

They get into the little things Vogel has done that have made a difference for the Lakers and why he just may be the long-term fit for the team.

Plus, the Lakers are hoping to finish their three-game road trip with a perfect record after defeating the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, but they will have to go through the Portland Trail Blazers to get it done. What’s going to be the key to get the win? They dig into the stats and see not only where Portland is vulnerable, but how they can give the Lakers a run for their money as well.

While most of the Lakers players have had excellent seasons, Kyle Kuzma has struggled. Is he the long-term fit that the Lakers have hoped he will be? And how big of a factor have his injuries and illness been on his performance? They discuss Kuzma’s potential moving forward and why — for now — it may be too early to write off a young player who clearly has talent.

Finally, the NBA’s television ratings have slumped with the start of the new season, causing concern around the league. Is this a symptom of the NBA product being less watchable this season or is it a reflection of a larger societal push away from cable television and towards streaming services? What can the NBA do to get the most out of their revenue streams if their next TV deal is significantly less lucrative? All that and a ton more on this jam-packed episode.

Subscribe to the Lakers Nation Podcast on Apple Podcasts or wherever you consume audio content.