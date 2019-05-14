Lakers Podcast: Kyrie Irving’s Free Agency, 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, Hiring Of Frank Vogel And Jason Kidd

The Los Angeles Lakers are tumbling into a summer of uncertainty, faced with the task of restocking their team with talent, their front office with bright basketball minds, and bring in a new coaching staff. It won’t be easy, but they will still try to woo the top free agents on the market, armed with plenty of cap space and the lure of playing alongside LeBron James.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane dives into the rumors linking Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles with the idea that he might be willing to reunite with former teammate James. How would this work for the Lakers on and off the floor? And should Irving be their first option in free agency?

Plus, after courting former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams, the Lakers eventually settled on former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel as their next coach and also selected former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd as his assistant coach. What does this mean for the team’s style of play? The Lakers have focused on pushing the pace but Vogel tends to see his teams slow things down more often than not and focus on the defensive end of the floor.

Additionally, what will the dynamic be like with Kidd on board, knowing that he would eventually like to earn another head coaching job in the league? Will Vogel have Kidd angling for his job or will they be able to work cohesively?

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery is here, so one final look at the team’s odds and how the tone of their entire summer could change if the basketball gods smile upon Los Angeles.