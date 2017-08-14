Lakers Podcast: Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James, Big3’s Future, & L.A.’s Key Games This Season

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players to grace the hardwood in the NBA, and the debate over which one is better has raged on for years. With Bryant retired the competition between fans of each somewhat subsided, but then Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball cast his vote for James, while Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz went with Bryant.

The LN Podcast decided to dig into the debate, with host Trevor Lane and guest Josh Eberley of the NBA’s Hoop Magazine and the Big3 basketball league’s official podcast. We discuss which one is the better and also dug into why the fans of seem to love one or the other, but not both.

We also talk about the Big3 basketball league, and whether they can potentially talk Bryant into joining next summer. All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @JoshEberley

2:00- Big3 Basketball

10:00- Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James

25:30- Lakers big game breakdown

35:00- Conference imbalance