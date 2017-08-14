Lakers Podcast: Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James, Big3’s Future, & L.A.’s Key...

Lakers Podcast: Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James, Big3’s Future, & L.A.’s Key Games This Season

By Trevor Lane -
SHARE
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers on January 15, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players to grace the hardwood in the NBA, and the debate over which one is better has raged on for years. With Bryant retired the competition between fans of each somewhat subsided, but then Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball cast his vote for James, while Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz went with Bryant.

The LN Podcast decided to dig into the debate, with host Trevor Lane and guest Josh Eberley of the NBA’s Hoop Magazine and the Big3 basketball league’s official podcast. We discuss which one is the better and also dug into why the fans of seem to love one or the other, but not both.

We also talk about the Big3 basketball league, and whether they can potentially talk Bryant into joining next summer. All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @JoshEberley

2:00- Big3 Basketball

10:00- Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James

25:30- Lakers big game breakdown

35:00- Conference imbalance