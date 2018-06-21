Lakers Podcast: Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors

The NBA offseason is off to a roaring start with rumors flying that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and is hoping to return home to Southern California. While Leonard is said to be open to playing for the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers, it’s believed he has a preference for the former.

Of course, the first question that needs to be asked is whether the Spurs will even consider sending their star to a Western Conference rival. Head coach Greg Popovich likely wouldn’t be a big fan of trading Leonard to Los Angeles, and they will likely do what they can to try to fix the situation and repair the relationship.

If the Spurs ultimately decide to move Leonard, they will certainly look around the league and see what kind of offers they can drum up.

The Spurs don’t have to trade Leonard to the Lakers, but if Leonard makes it clear he won’t re-sign with any other team when he hits free agency in 2019, that could clear out other offers.

As it stands, the Spurs reportedly aren’t shopping Leonard but are willing to listen to trade offers teams make.

We discuss all the particulars of a potential Leonard trade and much more on the Lakers Nation Podcast. Click on the player above to listen.

