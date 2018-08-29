Lakers Podcast: Jimmy Butler Open To Joining LeBron James, Why L.A. Is Likely To Make Midseason Trade, Svi Mykhailiuk & Moe Wagner Competing For Minutes



The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the summer when they signed LeBron James in free agency to add to a young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

However, even with James’ considerable talent, questions still remain about whether the Lakers, as currently constructed, have enough firepower to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference.

The team will have enough cap space to pursue a max-level free agent next summer and the expectation is that they will chase after Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, hoping that his addition would push the team into the upper echelon of the league.

However, a recent report suggested that Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler could instead wind up being the one to make the jump to Los Angeles next summer.

On this episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane and guest Nikki Kay open up the mailbag to discuss the Butler rumor and what kind of a fit he would be with James and the young Lakers.

A number of other topics are also discussed, including the opportunity for Svi Mykhailiuk and Moe Wagner to steal minutes away from the Lakers’ veterans. Both were impressive in Summer League play but can either manage to carve out a consistent role on a deep roster?

Plus, the Lakers are in position to make a trade during the middle of the season. We discuss why they are likely to swing a deal and what they could be looking for on the market.

All that and much, much more on this packed episode of the LN Podcast! To listen just click the video above.

