Lakers Podcast: Inside Training Camp, LeBron James Sets The Tone, Svi Mykhailiuk Goes Off

The Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 season is finally about to begin. LeBron James will officially take the court with the Lakers on Sunday in the preseason opener, ushering in a new era.

With so much to be excited about, the Lakers Nation Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Joey Ramirez, a reporter for the Lakers, who break down a number of different storylines surrounding the team.

James’ presence means a shift in the atmosphere around training camp, and Ramirez explains how the new, business-like tone sets the stage for everything that the coaching staff is hoping to accomplish.

Despite James being in the NBA for 16 season, he still enjoys being out on the floor and it shows in his attention to detail.

Lonzo Ball is another interesting player who may find himself in a fight for minutes with newly signed veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo is expected to start in preseasons but it’s not yet clear whether that will continue now that Ball is fully healthy and a full participant in practice.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart will have a battle on their hands for the starting shooting guard spot and both of them can make strong arguments for why they deserve to be the one to get the nod.

Hart has excelled in workouts this summer while also earning the MVP award in the Las Vegas Summer League, giving hope that he can be the team’s long-term solution at the two.

We also dig into the Lakers strategy heading into training camp, where the team will focus almost exclusively on defense. With little of their offensive system installed, the Lakers will have to get out and run and get stops during preseason, which will allow them to become more efficient scorers on the other end.

All that and more are discussed on this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, just click the player above.

