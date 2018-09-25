Lakers Podcast: Inside Media Day, Why LeBron James Signed And Rajon Rondo Impressing

The Los Angeles Lakers season is finally starting so we dive into Media Day and all of the interesting takeaways from our first look at a revamped Lakers squad.

Now that LeBron James is in purple and gold, Media Day was packed and our Matthew Moreno was there for all of the action. He joins Trevor Lane on the LN Pod to discuss all the major happenings.

James explained why he decided to sign with the Lakers, addressing the talk that suggested that he was more interested in everything that Hollywood has to offer than what Los Angeles could provide on the basketball court. James refutes that notion and confirms his excitement to join a Lakers team filled with young talent.

Of course, James wasn’t the only new addition to the Lakers this season. Veterans like Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley were brought in to help James win now while also mentoring the team’s young players. Rondo, in particular, has drawn rave reviews both for his ability to organize a team on the floor and his mastery of the film room, where he breaks down plays and has shown Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball things they were missing.

Speaking of Kuzma and Ball, both have been busy in the weight room this summer, putting on muscle to help them withstand the rigors of the NBA season. Brandon Ingram, meanwhile, has been developing his all-around game while also working on his fitness in the hopes that it will allow him to stay on the court more this season.

The entire Lakers team has something to play for this season, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems to really have a chip on his shoulder. He’s frustrated by the narrative that the team doesn’t have any shooters and hopes to prove otherwise this season.

We discuss all of that and tons more on this episode. To listen, just click the player above!