Lakers Podcast: How Early Losses Will Result In Future Success

While most didn’t expect the Los Angeles Lakers to get off to a great start, few would have predicted that they would begin the season winless through their first three games. Yet, that was the case until they broke through against the Phoenix Suns.

However, while some will be justifiably disappointed in the losses, the team just may be learning some invaluable lessons in the process. On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane digs into what we’ve learned about the team so far and what a few slight tweaks to the rotation may allow head coach Luke Walton to do moving forward.

One of the biggest concerns right now is the backup center position, but rookie Jonathan Williams played so well against the San Antonio Spurs that he has probably leap-frogged Ivica Zubac and earned himself a chance to lock down the position.

While one or two games isn’t enough proof that the job should belong to Williams, it’s exciting to consider what options Walton will have if he can find someone other than Kyle Kuzma to back up JaVale McGee.

Kuzma has largely struggled as the team’s reserve center, leaving many wondering what happened to the versatile, dynamic player that became a fan favorite as a rookie. A shift back to the wing on Monday night appeared to be just what Kuzma needed as he erupted for 37 points.

Is this enough proof that the Lakers need to find a different option at the five? Plus, what’s happening at shooting guard, where Josh Hart is easily outperforming Kentavious Caldwell-Pope but the latter remained the starter?

While Hart made a start against the Suns on Wednesday night, Walton is clearly already aware of the issue and handling it in his own way.

We also dig into the long-term ramifications of the losses and why the team may be on the verge of turning the corner very soon. All that and much more on this episode, just click the player above.

