Lakers Podcast: Historic LeBron James Signing, Magic Johnson’s Triumph & What’s Next For L.A.

LeBron James has joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In the biggest free agent move of the summer, the Lakers landed the NBA’s biggest star and now embark on a path back towards the top of the Western Conference.

There is still plenty of work to be done, but with James on board, the team will now transition from one that is rebuilding to one that hopes to be a contender. This episode of the LN Podcast is all about James’ arrival and what comes next for the new-look Lakers.

Magic Johnson was brought on board to lead the Lakers’ basketball operations department with the belief that he would be able to land a major star and he has delivered on that promise. Not only has Johnson proven himself and general manager Rob Pelinka as well, but he’s also validated Jeanie Buss’ decision to oust her brother Jim and longtime GM Mitch Kupchak from their roles.

The move paid off in an enormous way. On the show, Trevor Lane, Corey Hansford and Hannah Kulik discuss what James’ arrival means for the Lakers as well as where their salary cap situation stands at this point. What moves will be coming next?

They also analyze the additions of Lance Stephenson, Javale McGee, and the return of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on one-year deals, and what they mean for the Lakers’ plans.

To listen to the show just click on the player above.

