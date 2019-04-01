Lakers Podcast: Head Coaching Rumors, Pro Scout Breaks Down Roster Challenges

The Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with numerous rumors as their record plummetted and with the 2018-19 NBA season all but over, it doesn’t appear that trend will be stopping.

With head coach Luke Walton’s job possibly in jeopardy, a number of stories have popped up recently about who could wind up replacing him should the Lakers decide to move on.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane breaks down the latest rumors and what they might mean for the organization moving forward.

Plus, is Alex Caruso playing his way into a full-time role on the team next season? He has been an excellent value on a two-way contract this year, and a case can be made for him to take the reigns as the team’s backup point guard next season.

Pro scout Bryan Oringher also joins the show to break down the team’s roster and explain their strengths and weaknesses from a scouting perspective and what they can do to turn things around next season. He also provides interesting insight into what the life of a professional scout is like.

The season may not have turned out the way that the team or their legion of fans hoped, but there is still some reason for optimism moving forward. If the roster can be tweaked and better fits are found to support LeBron James, then the struggles endured this season may ultimately lead to success in the future.