Lakers Podcast: Front Office Struggles, Playoff Chase, LeBron James’ Influence, & More

The Los Angeles Lakers limped into the All-Star break with a sub-.500 record and find themselves on the outside looking in on the playoff race. After an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Hawks before All-Star Weekend, Los Angeles will now need to spend the break finding a way to get back to winning basketball.

On this episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane brings on Hannah Kulik to open up the mailbag and take your questions about the team. What do they need to do if they hope to make a playoff push, and will they find a way to get it done?

With the Lakers struggling, there is more than enough blame to go around, with much of it falling on the front office. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka took an unconventional route to building a team around LeBron James last summer and the results haven’t been promising.

A series of miscues left many fans frustrated with their decision-making, but are they still one solid summer away from changing the narrative?

Does James himself as well as Klutch Sports deserve some of the blame for the team’s inability to land some of the bigger names available on the buyout market? Klutch client Markieff Morris announced his decision to spurn the Lakers to join the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Enes Kanter, a center the Lakers could use after the head-scratching trade of Ivica Zubac to the Clippers, opted to take his talents to the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the market dwindling, could Carmelo Anthony finally make his way to the Lakers? And is that a positive development given the current situation of the team?

The only thing for certain is that the Lakers are never short on drama and we are here to break down all of it.

