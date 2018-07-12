Lakers Podcast: Free Agent Options; Summer League Standouts Moe Wagner, Josh Hart And Svi Mykhailiuk

The Los Angeles Lakers are on an impressive run in the Las Vegas Summer League, winning three in a row and doing it with their defense. On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast from Las Vegas, we discuss standout players like Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Moe Wagner, who will all be expected to contribute to the team this season.

We dig into what Hart has done to become a leader, including making the decision to shut down Kevin Knox when the Lakers took on the New York Knicks. Hart’s name has popped up in a number of trade rumors but we discuss why the Lakers may need to hang on to him.

The Lakers have already made a number of free agent signing this summer, with LeBron James being the headliner. However, there has been real debate over how well Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee fit in with James.

We break down each player and what they can bring to the team, plus explain why the free agent who got away, Paul George, decided to spurn the Lakers.

All that and much more on this episode of the LN Podcast. To listen just click the player above.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.