Lakers Podcast: Free Agent Options At Center; Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk, And Moritz Wagner Light Up Las Vegas Summer League

With Brook Lopez on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly thin at the center position.

There are a few options left on the free agent market and the Lakers do have some money to spend, but who can they turn to?

This episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Allen Sliwa of ESPN who discuss the free agent market and who might be available. With Lopez and Julius Randle, the team’s two primary center options during the 2017-18 NBA season out the door, things are going to look very different for the Lakers in the middle next year.

The Lakers have been active on the market this year, surrounding LeBron James with veterans like Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Were these the right signings or should the money have been spent elsewhere?

Plus, we take a look at how Josh Hart, Moe Wagner, and Svi Mykhialiuk are lighting up the Las Vegas Summer League and what their roles may be with the team next season.

All that and tons more as we dig into an exciting Lakers summer! To listen, just click the player above.

