Lakers Podcast: Free Agency, 2018 NBA Draft, Can Magic Johnson & Rob Pelinka Bring In Stars?

The offseason is finally here, and for Los Angeles Lakers fans it’s the one that they have been waiting on pins and needles for. The Lakers will have more salary cap space available than any team in the league, while players like LeBron James and Paul George will be on the open market.

If all goes according to plan, Los Angeles could find themselves back near the top of the league very quickly. On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane brings in Jon Rettinger of TechnoBuffalo.com to discuss the team’s offseason and the massive expectations that they have created for themselves.

One of the topics discussed is whether the Lakers’ massive fanbase will revolt should president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka fall short of their goal to bring in a pair of superstars this summer.

Has the accumulation of young talent like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Julius Randle somewhat lessened the need to find a star ready to sit on the throne that Kobe Bryant vacated?

Additionally, the NBA Draft is discussed, as well as what options the Lakers should look into with their picks.

There are a number of players who could be available at No. 25, in particular, that would have some value, but how likely is it that they will be able to strike gold that late in the draft once again?

Plus, with the NBA Playoffs now over and the Golden State Warriors once again claiming the title, will James look to move to a new zip code?

All that and much more, just click the player above.

