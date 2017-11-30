Lakers Podcast: First Quarter Awards, Fallout From Loss To Warriors

With the Los Angeles Lakers just over 25 percent of the way through the 2017-2018 NBA season it’s time to hand out the first quarter awards. This episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik discussing some of the key moments from the season so far.

We hand out awards such as the Best New Addition, which goes to any player that was new to the team this year, whether it be a rookie they drafted or a veteran that they signed or traded for.

We also talk about the biggest surprises and disappointments so far, and who takes home traditional awards like the 6th man award, best dunk, and of course, the classic MVP award.

There is plenty to dissect here, particularly with more controversial topics like the Most Likely To Be Traded award, which went to the one player that we saw the team potentially moving on from.

It was a lot of fun breaking down each of these categories, and while we didn’t agree all that often, we were able to cover a lot of Lakers material and highlight some of the best moments of the new season.

Plus, there was no way we could do a show without discussing the Lakers epic performance against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. While it didn’t result in a win, there were so many great things to talk about from that game that we decided to open the show with it.

