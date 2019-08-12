Lakers Podcast: Clippers Will Not Capture Heart Of Los Angeles Anytime Soon

Give credit to the Los Angeles Clippers as they have pulled off a number of shrewd moves over the years that have ultimately led them to become a legitimate championship contender with two All-Star players on their roster.

For the franchise that spent most of their existence as the NBA’s laughingstock, it has been quite a turnaround under owner Steve Ballmer. But that doesn’t mean the Los Angeles Lakers suddenly have real competition in their own city.

Sure, the Clippers roster can now match the quality of the Lakers with both teams built to contend. The games between the two teams will mean more than ever before and hopefully brings out the best in both.

Yet, as host Trevor Lane explains on the Lakers Nation News Feed, the Clippers have a long, long way to go if they hope to win over Southern Californians.

Yes, the Lakers 16 championships compared to zero for the Clippers can’t be touched anytime soon, but the disparity between the two fan bases might be even larger than most realize.

Despite the bad reputation they get around the league for being fairweather fans, Lakers fans are actually fiercely loyal and their season ticket renewal rate even in the lean years shows that. Additionally, the team’s massive social media presence compared to their Los Angeles counterparts is absolutely staggering and shows how much of a global phenomenon they truly are.

Over the decades, the Lakers have become synonymous with basketball in Southern California and despite their recent success, that’s something the Clippers simply can’t match up to anytime soon.

