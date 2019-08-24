Lakers Podcast: Breaking Down Dwight Howard’s Return To Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of finding a replacement for the injured DeMarcus Cousins, and it’s a familiar face: Dwight Howard.

After leaving the Lakers in 2013 NBA free agency, can Howard really come full circle and be the answer in the middle?

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Jas Kang as they discuss the news that Howard will be wearing purple and gold once again. Will Lakers fans really come around to cheering for him after so many years of resentment?

Plus, while Howard has reportedly said all of the right things to the Lakers about being a role player and doing whatever it takes to win a championship, can they really trust him when the going gets tough? Will he still compete hard on the defensive end, rebound, and do the little things when the offensive touches aren’t coming?

If not, the Lakers will have an easy out due to the way that Howard’s contract has been structured. Not only is it a minimum deal but it’s also non-guaranteed, which means that the Lakers can cut Howard if things aren’t working out and won’t be responsible for the remaining salary on his deal.

That said, the hope is that Howard and the Lakers will make a solid pairing this time around. The team is clearly in need of another center and Howard knows this is likely his final chance to prove that he can be a factor for an NBA team. Only time will tell if the gamble will pay off.