Lakers Podcast: Breaking Down 2019-20 NBA Opening Night Game Against Clippers

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers will open the NBA season as the away team.

However, this time, they won’t have to leave the Staples Center because they will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA is banking on what should be a big rivalry game to get the 2019-20 NBA season off to a hot start, and then doubling down by having the two play again on Christmas Day.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane takes a look at the big matchup and what advantages the Lakers and Clippers may have over each other. Most of the focus will be on LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (if healthy) and rightfully so, but both teams also have quality bench units that will have to find a way to fit together quickly.

The Lakers figure to have an advantage in the post with DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee, Davis, James, but the Clippers perimeter defense with George, Leonard, and Patrick Beverley will be difficult to deal with.

Another element to consider is the crowd reaction. With the Lakers having the heart of Los Angeles, will Leonard and George actually start their Clippers careers by getting booed on their home floor? There are plenty of angles to examine in what should be an incredible start to the new season.

