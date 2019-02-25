Lakers Podcast: Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Thriving, Life On The Road

The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a bit of a roller coaster as they push for the playoffs, with uplifting wins followed by deflating losses. They will have to find consistency if they hope to make it to the postseason, and time is running out.

However, even with the struggles that the team has endured for a variety of reasons, there is still reason for optimism thanks in large part to the development of Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

The duo has really turned it on as of late, with both averaging over 19 points and five rebounds per game over their last 15 games, and have clearly taken the challenge of pushing for the playoffs seriously.

On this episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Aaron Larsuel of the official Lakers Podcast to break down the team’s recent play.

Given the trade rumors and turmoil that have surrounded the team recently, the development of Ingram and Kuzma has been a breath of fresh air. It’s going to take more than just them for the team to make a real run at the postseason, but they are doing what they can to get the team there.

Additionally, Larsuel reveals what life is like traveling on the road with the Lakers. From the team’s habits to what it takes to stay on top of your game despite the travel, they dive into the hectic world of professional sports road trips.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.