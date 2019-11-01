Lakers Podcast: Best 2019-20 Lineups, Anthony Davis Going Off, And Kyle Kuzma’s Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer to full health now that Kyle Kuzma is returning, giving them the scoring punch they badly need coming off the bench.

Without him, the Lakers have started the 2019-20 NBA season with three wins and just one loss, but their ceiling figures to be significantly higher with Kuzma back in action.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Greg Bergman of Dodger Blue and ESPN Los Angeles to talk about all of the latest happenings in the world of the Lakers and the NBA at large.

To kick things off, they take a look at just how impactful Kuzma can be upon his return and how long it will take him to get back up to speed.

On paper, the Lakers have been lacking a wing defender with size and someone who can space the floor and act as a slasher from the small and power forward positions, making Kuzma an ideal fit. If he’s playing a similar style to what fans saw in his limited time with Team USA prior to the injury, they could see Kuzma be a major addition for Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis recently had a monstrous game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so they take a moment to appreciate having a player of his caliber in purple and gold once again. How concerning is his shoulder injury and how should the Lakers mitigate his injury risks moving forward?

The discussion then turns to some things going on around the league like teams that have been better than expected (Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Wolves) and some that have been worse (Golden State Warriors). They also react live as news breaks of the injury to Stephen Curry, which sets Golden State back even further.

From there, they dig into surprise players from the Lakers, which naturally leads to a discussion about Dwight Howard‘s impressive play and whether or not he can keep it up. Plus, head coach Frank Vogel’s successful in-game adjustments are discussed and why they could become the key to him hanging on to the job for longer than many people were thinking he would.

They finish things up by taking a look at what the ideal rotations will look like.

They have been starting Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Davis, and JaVale McGee, but will that change with the return of Kuzma (and eventually Rajon Rondo)?