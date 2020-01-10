Lakers Podcast: Anthony Davis’ Injury, Kyle Kuzma Trade Rumors, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Resurgence

The Los Angeles Lakers got some good news regarding Anthony Davis’ injury against the New York Knicks but he will not play against the Dallas Mavericks.

Still, it was a scary moment for the Lakers and a reminder of how much of their success during the 2019-20 NBA season will rest upon the shoulders of Davis and LeBron James.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Allen Sliwa of ESPN Los Angeles to discuss Davis’ injury and what it could mean for them as they head out on the road.

One of the immediate impacts is that Kyle Kuzma will likely be thrust into the starting lineup. Kuzma, who has dealt with numerous injuries and has not quite lived up to the expectation of becoming a third scorer alongside Davis and James, has been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the past week.

Would the spotlight be too bright on Kuzma in the starting five or would he rise to the challenge and give the Lakers the boost they need if Davis is out? Furthermore, should the Lakers even consider trading Kuzma, or would they be better off hanging onto the 24-year-old as part of their long-term future and instead look to add firepower on the buyout market?

There’s no question that this Lakers team — despite their firm grasp on first place in the Western Conference — has holes to fill and it’s possible that Kuzma could become a casualty of their efforts to go all-in for a championship this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also knows what it’s like to be under the magnifying glass after he took criticism for his slow start to the season. Since then, Caldwell-Pope has turned things around and become the team’s most consistent and best shooter, ranking 10th in the NBA in three-point percentage. Should the patience that was shown to Caldwell-Pope also be extended to Kuzma and could similar success be found?

Lane and Sliwa also preview the game against the Mavericks and discuss what the Lakers can do to slow down Luka Doncic. They then wrap the show up by taking fan questions on trade negotiations, playing time, Rajon Rondo’s struggles, DeMarcus Cousins’ eventual return, and a ton more.

Subscribe to the Lakers Nation Podcast on Apple Podcasts or wherever you consume audio content.