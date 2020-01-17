Lakers Podcast: Anthony Davis’ Injury, 2020 NBA All-Star Game Voting, Kyle Kuzma, And More

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached the halfway point of the 2019-20 NBA season with an impressive 33-8 record, putting them at the top of the Western Conference.

There is still plenty of work to be done, but for the time being, things are going well for the purple and gold.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane takes a look at some of the most important news stories going on around the Lakers such as Anthony Davis‘ injury status. When will Davis be back in the lineup and should the Lakers be in any hurry to get him back on the court?

Plus, Lane takes a look at the latest 2020 NBA All-Star Game voting returns, which were favorable to not just Davis and LeBron James, but also Alex Caruso. While it’s still extremely unlikely that the popular Caruso will be selected for the All-Star Game, what does his massive vote count mean for the team’s fan base?

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, Lane also dig into the latest news around the league, including a recently completed trade that sent Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Allen Crabbe. While it may involve a pair of non-playoff teams, the deal could still have an impact on the Lakers, who are known to be after a reserve guard.

Kyle Kuzma‘s name continues to come up in trade rumors, though now conflicting reports have the Lakers either willing to deal him away or loathe to include him in an offer. Where do the Lakers really stand and is there a deal out there worth doing? There are a lot of decisions for general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office to make over the next few weeks.

Now that the season is halfway over, Lane checks in on where the Lakers fall across a number of statistical categories such as field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and a surprising stat that shows how they have managed to conserve energy by limiting their movement on the floor.

Lane also gets into the stats of Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels, who both may prove to be more useful than their early-season numbers suggested.

In the third segment, Lane wraps up by taking questions directly from Lakers Nation fans on a variety of topics.