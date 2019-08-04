Lakers Podcast: Analyzing Carmelo Anthony’s Fit In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hard at work preparing for the 2019-2020 NBA season where they will hope to contend for a championship with a team built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In order to do so, they acted quickly in free agency following Kawhi Leonard’s disappointing decision to join the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers rebounded by signing solid veterans like DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, and more.

Despite all of the new additions, one roster spot is still open, leading to speculation about just who the Lakers will target. While Andre Iguodala would be an ideal addition, it’s not clear whether or not he will be able to break free from the Memphis Grizzlies, who have maintained they prefer to trade him rather than buy him out.

Carmelo Anthony has popped up in the news again after an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” and he made it clear he would be willing to play a reserve role and that he has reached out to the Lakers about potentially joining the team.

But is Anthony — who only appeared in 10 games last season for the Houston Rockets before being told his services were no longer needed — really a fit for the Lakers?

Host Trevor Lane digs in on the Lakers Nation News Feed by taking a look at Anthony’s potential role, which likely isn’t playing many minutes at small forward. Given the Lakers depth at power forward, minutes may be tough to come by for the former All-Star playerr.

Still, Anthony has talent and Kyle Kuzma — who has been training with him this summer — has said that he still has it. With Iguodala far from a sure thing, should the Lakers sign Anthony and hope head coach Frank Vogel can figure out a way to make it work?

