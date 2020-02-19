Lakers Podcast: 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Wrap Up, Rest Of 2019-20 NBA Season

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend thrilled fans with all competitions massively exceeding expectations. The dunk contest was one for the ages, the three-point shootout was a thriller that came down to a final shot, and the All-Star game itself was rejuvenated by creative rule changes.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane digs into All-Star Weekend and what made it such a fun experience.

Then, Lane starts taking a look at some of the biggest storylines currently surrounding the Lakers, including one that explains just how close Kevin Garnett was to landing in Los Angeles back in 2007 before the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him to the Boston Celtics.

Plus, with head coach Frank Vogel calling Alex Caruso his ‘secret weapon,’ will more minutes be on the way? With Rajon Rondo providing inconsistent play as the team’s backup point guard, might it be time to lean on Caruso’s ball-handling abilities in the second unit?

Plus, Zach LaVine had some interesting comments about playing alongside LeBron James which probably don’t mean anything but are at least worth filing away.

In the second segment, Lane takes a look at where the Lakers currently sit with just over half of the season gone. They are currently the top-seeded team in the Western Conference and have a four-game lead over their closest competition, the Denver Nuggets. While the Los Angeles Clippers are considered by some to be the more dangerous playoff team, the Lakers have the edge over every Western Conference foe in point differential, which can be one indicator of a team’s overall quality.

Despite a recent slide in defensive intensity, they head into the break ranked fifth in Defensive Rating and second in Offensive Rating with an overall Net Rating that puts them only behind the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s certainly been a successful season and one that fans have been able to get behind and enjoy.

From here, it’s all about managing the rest of the games and getting to the 2020 NBA playoffs healthy. The middle of March will bring a rough stretch of opponents, but if the Lakers can navigate through it, they may be able to start getting their All-Star players some rest in preparation for the playoffs.

Finally, Lane opens up the live chat and take comments and questions directly from the fans with topics including the buying market, rotations, playoff opponents, and a ton more.