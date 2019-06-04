Lakers Podcast: 2019 NBA Draft Options, Kyrie Irving’s Landing Spot, Kemba Walker’s Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to improve their team this summer through the 2019 NBA Draft, free agency, and the trade market. The decisions that the front office makes will ultimately set the course for the future as they hope to build a contender around LeBron James.

Navigating these waters can be tricky so on this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Jeff Goodman of Stadium to discuss what promises to be an eventful summer for the purple and gold.

While the 2019 NBA Finals may be in full swing, the offseason is already featuring plenty of rumors about where the various top-tier free agents will land. In a recent interview, Kemba Walker asserted his desire to focus on staying with his incumbent team, which could have ripple effects for the Lakers.

Plus, how real of an option is Kyrie Irving for the Lakers? Goodman has some strong opinions about the situation and what it would mean if Irving does opt to reunite with James in Los Angeles.

Having jumped from the No. 11 spot all the way up to the No. 4 in the NBA Draft Lottery, all eyes will be on the Lakers on June 20. With the top three picks seemingly set, the draft will truly start with the team’s selection. Goodman weighs in on who makes sense for Los Angeles and why it’s going to be an extremely difficult decision if the Lakers don’t wind up trading the pick.

Additionally, what should we make of the rumors that the Lakers could flip Lonzo Ball to the Phoenix Suns or Chicago Bulls for the sixth or seventh pick in the draft?