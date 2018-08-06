Lakers Podcast: 2018-19 NBA Win Projections, Why L.A.’s Shooting May Be Better Than Expected

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash this summer when they signed LeBron James in free agency, instantly pushing the team out of a rebuild and back into the playoff hunt in the Western Conference. But just how many games will they win next season?

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane and senior writer Corey Hansford discuss some of the most recent projections, including one that suggests they will only win about 41 games.

Last season, the Lakers won 35 games, so 41 seems low, but might they struggle to integrate all of their new faces into the lineup?

Head coach Luke Walton has his work cut out for him with the additions of Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley. While all are veterans, it’s going to be a challenge to find minutes and develop team chemistry. Might that deflate the Lakers’ win total next season?

Plus, we discuss L.A.’s shooting woes. After finishing 29th in three-point shooting last season and dead last at the free throw line, can they turn things around this year? None of the free agents they brought in are known for being particularly good shooters, leaving many to wonder whether their Achilles heel will once again be an inability to find the bottom of the net.

Still, there is reason for optimism, as the team finished strongly from behind the arc last season and the young players are projected to improve after a summer of development. Rondo, Stephenson, and McGee may not be known for their shooting, but Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Lonzo Ball all could see their marksmanship improve next season. Might that be enough to fuel the Lakers long-range offense?

That and much more on this can’t-miss episode of the LN Podcast, just click the player above.

