Lakers Podcast: 10 Best Things Happening In Lakers’ World Right Now

Things are looking up in the world of the Los Angeles Lakers, and even though their record may not scream contender, the team appears to be on the right track. In a celebration of all that is going right for the purple and gold, the Lakers Nation Podcast takes a look at the 10 best things happening for the team right now.

We discussed some of the team’s young, talented players, such as Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. While Ball is taking plenty of criticism for his poor shooting percentage, he is bringing a lot of other things to the table, including better-than-expected defense and his impressive passing.

Kuzma, on the other hand, is proving to be the steal of the 2017 NBA Draft, providing a versatile scoring punch for the Lakers while also giving fans an exciting young prospect to cheer for.

Similarly, Brandon Ingram is coming into his own, not only acting as an impressive slasher to the rim but also using his seemingly neverending arms to disrupt passing lanes. The Lakers are leaning on him in clutch situations, and he just may be on the verge of being their go-to scorer on the offensive end.

Additionally, we discussed head coach Luke Walton, who has made some impressive improvements of his own. On a game-by-game basis, Walton is finding ways to get the most out of his young team, and adapting his play calling along the way.

Add that to players like Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson, who are having career years, and you have a Lakers team that starting to really turn some heads.

