Lakers Playing Brooklyn Nets In NBA China Games 2019

The NBA officially announced the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at the 13th edition of the NBA China Games later this year.

The Lakers and Nets will play a pair of preseason games in China during the 2019 NBA preseason. The first is set for Oct. 10 in Shanghai, with a rematch on Oct. 12 12 in Shenzen. These will mark the 27th and 28th NBA games ever played in China.

This marks the Lakers’ second trip to China after making the journey in 2013. With no one remaining form that Lakers roster, and so many young players on the team now, it will likely mark the first trip to the country for much of the team.

“The entire Los Angeles Lakers organization is excited to return to China to play in front of the passionate Chinese fans,” Kyle Kuzma said.

“During my visit to China, I was absolutely amazed by the fans’ love and excitement for the game of basketball. We would like to thank you in advance for coming out to support us in Shanghai and Shenzhen and I know the atmosphere at the games will be great.”

Like the Lakers, there are no holdovers on the Nets from their most recent China trip, which came in 2014.

Though, for LeBron James, it will be a third time playing in China, and he’s also made several visits on promotional tours for Nike. James previously played NBA games in China with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007 and Miami Heat in 2013.

